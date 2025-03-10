Windows 11 Copilot app gets a more convenient way to talk to Copilot

Microsoft recently made the Copilot Voice feature available to all free users without any limits. The latest update to the Copilot app on Windows 11 will make that feature more convenient, especially if you need a quick few words with the assistant.

The recently redesigned Copilot app for Windows (now a fully native WinUI 3 app) has been updated to version 1.25024.100.0 for Windows Insiders. After installing the update, you will be able to speak to Copilot by holding Alt + Space for two seconds (pressing Alt + Space opens a mini window with your dialog).

After invoking Copilot, you will see a small UI with a microphone icon. At this moment, you can talk to Copilot and get nearly instant responses. Pressing Esc ends the conversation, plus you can click the settings icon to tweak Copilot Voice. Also, Copilot will dismiss itself after a few seconds of inactivity.

From the announcement post:

Press to talk: Allows you to interact with Copilot using your voice by using a hotkey, providing instant responses while staying in your current workflow and continuing tasks without interruption. To start a voice conversation with Copilot, hold the Alt + Spacebar for 2 seconds on your PC. To end your conversation, press the Esc key. If there is no speaking for several seconds Copilot will automatically end the conversation. When the conversation is over the microphone on the screen will disappear.

Although Copilot version 1.25024.100.0 is now available to insiders across all channels, the updated shortcut and the new UI for voice interactions are rolling out gradually. Microsoft also encourages all insiders to file their feedback about the feature by pressing Win + F under Apps > Copilot.

If you are outside the Insider program, you can get the updated Copilot app by sideloading it as described in our separate post.