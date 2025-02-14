Windows 11 Dev and Beta build 26120.3281 is out with Recall improvements and more

Microsoft has released a big new build for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and Beta Channel (24H2). Version 26120.3281 is now available for download with various improvements for OneDrive, Recall, taskbar, and other parts of the operating system.

Here is the changelog:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on Ability to seamlessly resume OneDrive files in 1-click from your phone to PC We are gradually rolling out the ability to seamlessly resume working on OneDrive files from your phone (iOS and Android) on your Windows 11 PC with a single click. With this feature, you will get a notification asking you if you want to pick up where you left off editing a OneDrive file like a Word doc that you last viewed or edited on your phone within a 5-minute time window preceding unlocking your PC. Upon clicking on this notification, the same file that you were viewing or editing previously on your phone will open in your default browser on your PC. Here are some important details about how this feature works: This feature works only when signing into OneDrive with a Microsoft account. Work and school accounts are not supported. And you need to be using the same Microsoft account signing into OneDrive on your phone and signing into your Windows 11 PC.

This feature supports Word docs, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations, OneNote notebooks/pages, and PDFs.

The OneDrive file must be opened on your phone when your PC is locked. If you then unlock your PC within 5 minutes of accessing the file on your phone, you will receive the resume notification as noted above.

For the best experience using this feature, you should be logged into OneDrive in your default browser on your PC. This feature can be managed and turned off via Settings > Apps > Resume.

Here are the changes that Microsoft is rolling out gradually to Insiders:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [Recall (Preview)] Recall is currently available in preview for Windows Insiders on Windows 11, version 24H2 in the Dev and Beta Channels on Copilot+ PCs. We’re improving Recall on the next update. This important update will improve your experience. As part of this upcoming update, your existing snapshots will be deleted.

Recall filtering options are now easily accessible via the Recall system tray flyout instead of having to set filtering directly in Settings. [Taskbar & System Tray] We are rolling out the ability to share files directly from the jump lists on the taskbar, which appears when you right-click on an app with a jump list like Notepad the taskbar. [Snap] We are introducing an improvement to Snap in Windows 11 aimed at driving contextual learning and discovery of the feature. Inline messaging will now appear when you accidentally invoke the Snap Bar when dragging an app to the top middle of your desktop or Snap Flyout when hovering over the Minimize or Maximize button of an app. This messaging is designed to provide guidance on snapping app windows and educating users on the keyboard shortcuts for quickly snapping app windows in the future. We are trying several variants of this experience out. [File Explorer] When “Restore previous folder windows at logon” is enabled in File Explorer, we will also now restore all the extra tabs which you previously had open in each File Explorer window. As part of this work, we have also updated the logic for the “Automatically save my restartable apps and restart them when I sign back in” setting via Settings > Accounts > Sign in options, so that when you enable this, we will automatically enable the File Explorer specific setting for you too.

We’re adding a new option to snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar, for those that aren’t already backing up their Documents, Pictures, or Desktop folders. This option is available when you right-click “Start backup”. [Spotlight on the lock screen] We’re trying out a few different treatments for the top right hotspot (“Like the image that you see”) on the lock screen. You can now learn more about the spotlight image on your lock screen by clicking on the “Like icon” that takes you to the Spotlight landing page. [Spotlight on the desktop] We’re beginning to roll out some changes to the Desktop Spotlight icon interaction model for Windows Insiders. You can now quickly and easily discover more information about your background image by simply hovering over or clicking on the “Learn about this picture” icon on your desktop.

We’re beginning to roll out some additional changes to the Desktop Spotlight icon for Windows Insiders to help with discoverability including changes to the icon color/backplate and moving the icon to the bottom right position on your desktop. [Settings] Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers coming to Settings homepage will begin to see a new card for referring a PC Game Pass subscription to their friends to try PC Game Pass for free. This new card will only appear on the Settings homepage if you’re signed into your PC with your Microsoft account and meet the required eligibility criteria.

We are temporarily disabling the Settings homepage for commercial customers on PCs managed by an IT administrator which began rolling out with Build 26120.3073. We plan to address some issues and roll it out again in a future flight. [Other] We are removing the Location History feature, an API used by Cortana to access 24 hours of device history when location was enabled. With the removal of the Location History feature, location data will no longer be saved locally, and the corresponding settings are also being removed from Settings > Privacy & security > Location page.

There is also a list of fixes that are rolling out gradually:

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on* [General] Fixed the issue causing unexpectedly high DCOM CPU usage for some Insiders after opening the Performance section of Task Manager [Lock screen] Fixed an issue in recent flights where if you tried to reset your password from the login screen, it wouldn’t work due to an underlying crash. [File Explorer] As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (via Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs and the copy dialogs.

Fixed an issue causing the see more “…” menu in the command bar to open in the wrong direction for some resolutions. [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue when using multiple monitors, where the distance between the date and time and edge of the screen wasn’t consistent. [Improved Windows Search] The following fixes are rolling out for improved Windows Search on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs: Fixed the issue where the AI sparkle and underline animation in the File Explorer search box was not present.

The search box on the taskbar now has the AI sparkle and underline animation just like the File Explorer search box has.

Fixed the issue where In some rare cases, improved Windows search experiences may not be available and may require a reboot to start working.

Fixed the issue where in some rare cases, File explorer search might be unresponsive and may require a reboot to start working.

Fixed the issue where the tip about the new search improvements would appear whenever you set focus to the search box in File Explorer, rather than only once. [Input] Fixed an issue where if you were using a non-default mouse color (enabled in Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch), it may unexpectedly revert back to white when you encountered a UAC dialog. [Settings] Fixed an issue causing Settings to crash on launch for some Insiders. [Other] Fixed an issue for Shared PC users, where when signing in with a Guest account using Shared PC, the sign in may fail. This happened if DeviceLock password policies were configured.

And here are the changes that are now available to everyone:

[File Explorer] We are disabling account-based content in File Explorer under Recent, Favorites, Details Pane, and Recommended for Entra IDs in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Known issues include the following:

[General] After you do a PC reset under Settings > System > Recovery, your build version may incorrectly show as Build 26100 instead of Build 26120. This will not prevent you from getting future Dev Channel updates which will resolve this issue. [Recall] The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders: [NEW] Some Insiders may experience an issue where Recall is unable to automatically save snapshots, and the setting can’t be turned on in Settings. We’re working on a fix for this issue.

[REMINDER] Make sure you update Microsoft 365 apps to the latest version so you can jump back into specific documents.

Recall can be enabled or disabled from “Turn Windows features on or off”. We are caching the Recall binaries on disk while we test add/remove. In a future update we will completely remove the binaries.

Some users may see a message to “Make sure Recall is saving snapshots”, while the Settings page for Recall shows saving snapshots is enabled. Reboot your device to resolve this issue. [Click to Do] The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders: [REMINDER] If any of your actions on image entities are no longer appearing, please ensure you have the latest updates for the Photos and Paint app from the Microsoft Store.

Sometimes additional context is given when using more intelligent text actions powered by Phi Silica.

The intelligent text actions leverage the power of Microsoft’s secure cloud to improve your text results by ensuring prompts and responses are safe and appropriate. This data is automatically deleted. Local moderation to ensure the safety of prompts and responses will be added in the future, replacing this cloud endpoint. [Live captions & real-time translation] The following known issues will be fixed in future updates to Windows Insiders: Some Insiders may see a crash on first launch of live captions. Restart live captions if you encounter this issue and you will not see it again.

If audio is playing or the microphone is enabled, switching languages will crash live captions. Stop audio when changing languages to resume captions or translations. [File Explorer] We’re investigating an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also have an impact on the other title bar buttons. [Power and Battery] The colors in the new battery icon aren’t displayed correctly when you have your mode in Personalization > Colors set to certain options with Custom.

You can find the official announcement post here.