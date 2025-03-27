Windows 11 finally gets a proper roadmap to make it easier to track new features

Tracking new features in Windows 11 preview builds is not always easy, even for enthusiasts, with new stuff popping up in different channels with no particular order and gradual rollouts (I have complained about this in one of my articles). Now, with Windows 11 in its fourth year, Microsoft is finally launching a dedicated Windows roadmap.

Microsoft announced the new Windows Roadmap website in a post on the Tech Community forum. The company says the goal here is to make it easier for users to see what features are currently available to everyone, what is there in the Insider program, what is rolling out gradually, and more.

Also, the site will help you learn how to access new features, what is coming to different device types (Copilot+ PCs or regular PCs), and check updates on certain things, among other things.

Another great thing about Windows Roadmap is that it shows estimated release dates for each feature, so you can better understand when to expect new features or changes. There are also filters for specific versions, like 23H2 and 24H2, insider channels, and more. Each entry has a detailed description, additional notes, and a link to its announcement post as well.

As of right now, the Windows Roadmap website primarily focuses on the consumer side of Windows 11 because that is where Microsoft ships the most changes, new features, and improvements. However, Microsoft says that the current version is just the beginning, so expect more changes as the company evaluates feedback from users.

You can access the Windows Roadmap website here. The current version hosts plenty of features like Super Resolution in the Photos app, File Explorer improvements, Click to Do, Reall, improved Windows Search (now rolling out as part of the latest non-security update), and more.