Windows 11 gets a reworked notification center button, ditches notification counter

Windows 11 build 23511, released in the Dev Channel on July 27, introduced several quality-of-life improvements, including a reworked button for the system's notification center. The current version is a slightly confusing user interface piece: Windows combines notifications with the calendar flyout without displaying an apparent indicator where the user should click. A prominent notification button only appears if there are unread notifications or when do not disturb mode is on. In other cases, the user has to guess how to open the notification center.

Unlike Windows 11, Windows 10 has a fixed notification button, always visible in the bottom-right corner of the screen—a simple and intuitive solution. Now Microsoft is bringing the same concept to Windows 11 in its latest preview build.

In build 23511, the calendar flyout and notification center are still one thing. However, the latter now has a dedicated, always visible bell-shaped button. The idea is simple: when new notifications come through, the bell icon colorizes based on the system accent color to attract your attention. Dismissing all messages turns the button empty, and enabling do not disturb mode brings the now-familiar bell-sleep icon.

Here is what the updated notification button in Windows 11 looks like:

The only downside of the updated button is that the operating system no longer displays a prominent notification counter, so you cannot immediately tell how many unread alerts you have. Still, the counter is there: hover the cursor over the notification center button, and Windows will display a tooltip showing you the number of unread notifications.

Tip: Did you know Windows 11's notification center has a dedicated keyboard shortcut? Hit Win + N to check your notification without moving your hands away from the keyboard.