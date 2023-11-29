Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel preview build 26002 adds Energy Saver and more

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 update for members of the Inside Program in the Canary Channel. The new build number for this Canary update is 26002. It includes a new feature called Energy Saver along with some other changes to the Taskbar and System Tray, among others. You can download the ISO files for this build here.

Here is the changelog:

What’s new in Build 26002 Energy Saver Starting with this build (Build 26002), we are introducing energy saver, which extends and enhances battery saver. It is an easy way to extend battery life and reduce energy use by trading off some system performance. It can be toggled on and off via Quick Settings in the system tray or configured to run automatically whenever the device reaches a certain battery percentage. While optimized to extend battery life, energy saver will be available when PCs are plugged in (this includes desktop PCs) for those aiming to conserve energy all the time. Energy saver in Settings. Energy saver in Quick Settings. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (Win + F) under Power & Battery > Energy saver. Changes and Improvements [Taskbar & System Tray] We’re trying out a change that improves the overall performance and responsiveness of Quick Settings in the system tray.

We’re making it easier to manage VPN in Quick Settings. If you have a single VPN, a new split toggle lets you turn it on and off with a single click. If you have multiple VPNs, we’ve made some changes to the list to reduce the time it takes to start a connection.

We are beginning to roll out a new refresh button on the Wi-Fi Quick Settings flyout so you can now refresh the list of wireless networks available. There is also indication of scan progress to help you find nearby networks if the first scan does not reveal the one you are looking for. New refresh button on the Wi-Fi Quick Settings flyout. [Settings] This update starts the roll out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts on the Settings homepage. A Microsoft account connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature displays notifications across the Start menu and Settings. You can manage Settings notifications in Settings > Privacy & security > General. [Settings] Removed colored backplates from app icons in Settings > Apps > Installed apps, as well as Settings > System > Notifications. This is an early implementation with more fixes on the way in future flights. Fixes for known issues Fixed an issue which was causing installation of some apps, including Phone Link, to fail with error 0x87AF0813 in the previous flight.

Fixed an underlying issue in recent Canary Channel builds where the Microsoft Store was getting stuck when trying to check for and install app updates.

Fixed an issue causing Settings to crash when navigating to Bluetooth & Devices > Touchpad.

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash on launch for people using a non-default regional sorting option. Known issues [REMINDER] Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds. [NEW] After Build 26002 is done downloading and is ready to restart to finish the installation, the restart button is missing from the Windows Update Settings page. You can reboot by clicking the Windows Update icon in the system tray or open Start and reboot from the power button there. After installing Build 26002, Windows Update settings page may not load correctly, but if you close Settings and re-open (or reboot) and navigate to the Windows Update settings page it should load again.

