Windows 11 Insider Canary Preview Build 25357 released with new Facebook widget

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build for people who are in the Canary Channel. The new build number is 25357. It adds a new Facebook widget for folks to try out. Here is the full changelog:

What’s new in Build 25357

New Widget: Facebook

Facebook is rolling out a preview version of their widget. To give it a try, download the Facebook app from the Microsoft Store or update to the latest version of the app. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widget.

As you give this and other new widgets a try, please let us know what you think through the Widgets feedback link in the widgets picker. You should expect to see additional new widgets as more developers create and release widgets for their apps.

If you’re a Windows developer and interested in creating a widget, watch our tutorial video here. For an overview of the Windows widgets experience and design guidance for creating your own widgets, see Windows widgets. For more information on creating a Win32 widget provider, see Widget service providers. For information on PWA widget providers, see Build PWA-driven widgets.

Changes and Improvements

[General]