Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 23619 adds a new way to get mobile images on your PC

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program who are signed up to get updates on the Dev Channel. The new build number is 23619. It adds a new way to get notified and to send images from your Android smartphone to your Windows 11 PC. This feature is also being rolled out to Windows Insiders on the Canary channel as well.

Here is the change log:

What’s new in Build 23619

Instantly access new photos and screenshots from your mobile device We are also beginning to gradually roll out a new feature for Windows that introduces the ability to effortlessly access and edit your most recent photos and screenshots from your Android mobile device in Snipping Tool on your PC. With this feature, you’ll receive instant notifications on your PC whenever a new photo or screenshot is captured on your Android device. Windows notification prompting to open capture in Snipping Tool for markup. To enable this experience, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices (this settings page was updated with Build 26016 in the Canary Channel and Build 23606 in the Dev Channel) and choose “Manage devices” and allow your PC to access your Android phone. Your PC will get a Cross Device Experience Host update in the Microsoft Store that is required for this experience to work. New settings window for managing mobile devices that are allowed to connect to your PC. This new experience replaces the remote capture with Phone Link experience that was announced back in September. [We are beginning to roll this out to Windows Insiders in BOTH the Canary and Dev Channels this week, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback before pushing it out to everyone.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Devices and Drivers > Linked devices.

Changes and Improvements

[Start menu] For people logged into Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions with a Microsoft Entra ID account, we are trying out the ability to view and join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly from the Start menu. The next online Teams meeting will show up as a Recommended item 5 minutes before it begins, clicking the meeting recommendation will open the join meeting flow in Teams.

Join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly Start menu.

Fixes

[File Explorer] Did some more work to help improve the launch performance of File Explorer. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where dragging the Task Manager window wouldn’t work if your mouse was on the search box. [Other] Fixed a crash when you tried to add natural voices for Narrator in Settings. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues

[Copilot in Windows] When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. [Widgets] Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

