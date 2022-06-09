Windows 11 Insiders: Notepad gets native ARM support while Media Player gets better sorting

We have known for quite some time that Microsoft is working on revamping Notepad and building a new Media Player app for Windows 11, because both of these pieces of software are being tested in Insider channels. Today, Microsoft has announced significant updates for both.

Starting off with Notepad, the app now has native ARM support for all Windows 11 Insiders running version 11.2204 of the app or above. Users on these configurations should notice better performance.

However, improved performance is not only restricted to ARM64 users as all Insiders on the Dev Channel with version 11.2205 or above will also enjoy a smoother experience while scrolling or replacing large amounts of text.

Finally, Microsoft has put in some work on the accessibility front as well. There is better support for screen readers, text scaling, access keys, and other similar technologies on version 11.2204 on all channels. Meanwhile, version 11.2205 also packs further unspecified enhancements for those on the Dev Channel.

Coming over to Media Player, you'll notice performance improvements in large media collections. You can also sort songs in collections by date added. Both these changes are currently only available to those running version 11.2205 on the Dev Channel. However, something that all Insiders can now enjoy is support for CD playback - this was previously only available to some on the Dev Channel.

If you're a Windows Insider who uses both of these apps actively, you can also provide feedback to Microsoft through the Feedback Hub (Win + F).