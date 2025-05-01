Windows 11 is getting a new Settings page with advanced options

Windows 11 is about to receive a new Settings section with some advanced features. Technically, it is not new. It is rather a rework of the "For developers" section, where users and developers can tweak all sorts of additional features. Microsoft probably understands that those things are useful not only for developers, and renaming to "Advanced" might clear things up a bit (the first about this appeared over a year ago).

Like it often happens, the news about the "Advanced" page comes from a sharp-eyed Windows enthusiast @phantomofearth on X. In addition to a new name, this area of the Settings app is getting a slight makeover and more features. Microsoft recently discontinued the Dev Home app, promising to integrate certain parts into the OS itself. Now, we see the result.

New features in the "Advanced" section include the ability to toggle long paths in directories, Virtual Workspaces settings, File Explorer source code integration, and more. Besides, Microsoft is tidying things up with feature groups like Taskbar, File Explorer, Terminal, Virtual Workspaces, and more.

For reference, here is what the "For Developers" page looks like in the current Windows 11 version 24H2:

As of right now, you can only find the new "Advanced" page in Windows Server build 26404. It is hidden by default, and enabling it requires the now-traditional tinkering with feature IDs. It probably won't take long for it to show up in consumer versions of Windows 11 in the insider program, so look out for new builds in the upcoming days and weeks.

In case you missed it, the Settings app is also getting more bits and pieces from the legacy Control Panel, which is something I recently complained about in my article about five things that still grind my gears in Windows 11. Soon, Windows 11 will have modern keyboard settings, giving you one less reason to use the old Control Panel.