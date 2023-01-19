Windows 11 KB5019274 is out with new Spotlight theme, subscription management, more

Microsoft is not wasting time keeping preview updates for too long in the Windows Insider program. The latest Windows 11 Release Preview update is now available in the Stable Channel with the new Spotlight theme, an improved Settings app, and various non-security fixes. KB5019274 is an optional update, so you can wait for Microsoft to deliver it next month as a part of the February 2023 Patch Tuesday release.

What is new in Windows 11 build 22000.1516?

Here are the highlights of the update:

New ! This update combines Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page. This makes it easier for you to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature.

This update addresses an issue that affects some modern applications. This issue stops them from opening.

This update addresses an issue that might occur when the Input Method Editor (IME) is active. Applications might stop responding when you use the mouse and keyboard at the same time.

This update addresses an issue the stops the touch keyboard from opening.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from searching for a file based on the file’s contents.

And here is the rest of the changelog:

This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It randomly stops you from signing in or signing out.

This update addresses a resource conflict issue between two or more threads (known as a deadlock). This deadlock affects COM+ applications.

This update addresses an issue that affects conhost.exe. It stopsresponding.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Domain Name System (DNS) suffix search list. When you configure it, the parent domain might be missing.

This update adds support for long URL lengths of up to 8196 characters.

This update addresses an issue that might affect FindWindow() or FindWindowEx(). They might return the wrong window handle.

This update addresses an issue that damages memory. The issue occurs when you use certain HD audio controller hardware.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain systems that have firmware Trusted Platform Modules. (TPM). This issue stops you from using AutoPilot to set up those systems.

This update addresses an issue that affects printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

This update addresses an issue that stops explorer.exe from responding. This issue occurs when you use the play and pause buttons on your keyboard on certain devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Server 2022 domain controllers. They stop responding when they manage Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS) MSba tag. The issue causes a nonpaged pool leak.

This update addresses an issue that affects ReFS. The issue causes high nonpaged pool usage, which depletes system memory.

If you are not jumping to the Windows 11 2022 Update with its multiple new features, KB5019274 is available for download from Windows Update and the Microsoft Update Catalog.