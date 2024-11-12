Windows 11 (KB5046617, KB5046633) November 2024 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5046617, while the 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5046633. You will be on build versions 26100.2314, 22621.4460, and 22631.4460, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5044384 (released October 24, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

[Task Manager (known issue)] Fixed: The count for the number of groups is wrong or always zero (0) on the Processes tab. This occurs when you turn on “Group by type.”

[Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)] Fixed: You cannot access your Dev Drive.

[Internet connection] Fixed: A small number of devices cannot connect to the internet. This occurs when a DHCP server response has duplicate DHCP options. This stops IPv4 connections on certain networks.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the November 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5047621)- 26100.2303

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.