Windows 11 KB5052094 for 23H2 is out with taskbar, File Explorer and Start menu improvements

Windows 11 users with PCs running version 23H2 can download a new non-security update with a few important fixes and improvements. The update under KB5052094, build numbers 22631.4974 and 22621.4974 (version 22H2, but only Education and Enterprise editions), is optional, so feel free to ignore it if you do not need any of the following changes.

Here is what is rolling out gradually (changes from the list might show up in a few days after installing the update):

] New! You can now share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar. Jump lists appear when you right-click an app that has a jump list. [ Windows Spotlight ] New ! There’s a quick and easy way to find out more information about a background image. Simply hover over the image or click the “Learn about this picture” icon. New ! This update makes Windows Spotlight easier to find. You’ll notice changes to the icon color and background. Also, the icon will show at the lower right area on your desktop.

] New! Some of you might see a new referral card for a PC Game Pass subscription on the Settings home page. With it, you can invite friends and family to try a PC Game Pass for free. If you qualify, the card only appears when you sign in to your PC using your Microsoft account. [ File Explorer ] New ! You can now snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar. This only applies if you are not already backing up your files and folder. To view this new option, right-click Start backup . Fixed: When you enter a URL in the address bar, it might not go to the location. Fixed: The address bar overlaps files when you use the F11 full-screen mode. Fixed: The context menu opens slowly when you right-click cloud files. Thumbnails for cloud files display more consistently in search results.

] Fixed: The colors are wrong when you open the account manager flyout menu. This occurs when you use a mixed dark and light custom mode in . [Mouse] Fixed: In Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch, you can choose a color for the mouse that is not the default. When you chose a color, it reverts to white after the User Account Control (UAC) dialog appears.

Other changes in KB5052094 include long-anticipated fixes for OpenSSH issues, DWM bugs, and more:

Gradual rollout These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. [Settings] New! There is a new home page for commercial customers. Their PCs are managed by an IT admin. You will see two new cards that are relevant to enterprises. One card shows device information. From the other, you can choose the accessibility features you want. Some commercial customers use their Microsoft account on their managed PC. For them, a new card will show all the Microsoft account types that are in use on the device. Normal rollout [ Daylight saving time (DST) ] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay.

] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay. [ dwm.exe ] Fixed: It stops responding many times.

] Fixed: It stops responding many times. [ Country and Operator Settings Asset ] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Open Secure Shell (OpenSSH) (known issue)] Fixed: The service fails to start, which stops SSH connections. There is no detailed logging, and you must run the sshd.exe process manually.

There is still one known issue with Citrix components that prevents the operating system from finishing installing security updates:

Symptom Workaround All users Devices that have certain Citrix components installed might be unable to complete installation of the January 2025 Windows security update. This issue was observed on devices with Citrix Session Recording Agent (SRA) version 2411. The 2411 version of this application was released in December 2024.



Affected devices might initially download and apply the January 2025 Windows security update correctly, such as via the Windows Update page in Settings. However, when restarting the device to complete the update installation, an error message with text similar to “Something didn’t go as planned. No need to worry – undoing changes” appears. The device will then revert to the Windows updates previously present on the device.



This issue likely affects a limited number of organizations as version 2411 of the SRA application is a new version. Home users are not expected to be affected by this issue. Citrix has documented this issue, including a workaround, which can be performed prior to installing the January 2025 Windows security update. For details, see Citrix’s documentation. Microsoft is working with Citrix to address this issue and will update this documentation once a resolution is available.

You can download KB5052094 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and checking for available updates then pressing "Download and install" next to the release.