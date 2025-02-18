Windows 11 Release Preview build 26100.3321 is out with improved battery indicator and more

Microsoft has released a fresh Tuesday build for Windows 11 insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Build 26100.3321 is now available for download, and it adds an improved battery indicator and fixes for the taskbar, File Explorer, and other parts of the operating system.

Here are the changes that are rolling out gradually to Windows Insiders:

[ Battery ] New! Improved icons show your battery status with just a quick glance. When your battery icon is green, your PC is charging and in a good state. Yellow means that your PC battery is in energy saving mode. Windows makes this change for you when your battery power is less than or equal to 20%. Red means battery power is low, and you must plug in your PC as soon as possible.

] [ Windows Spotlight ] New ! There’s a quick and easy way to find out more information about a background image. Simply hover over the image or click the “Learn about this picture” icon. New ! This update makes Windows Spotlight easier to find. You’ll notice changes to the icon color and background. Also, the icon will show at the lower right area on your desktop.

] [ Lock screen ] New! This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you click the “Like” icon.

] New! This update makes it easier to learn more about the image on your lock screen when you click the “Like” icon. [ Narrator ] New! There are new functions for Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (n) allows you to go to the text after a link. Use the comma (,) to jump to the start of an item (large table, long list, or another item.) Use the period (.) to jump to the end of an item. This is most helpful when you read long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (l) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or in a document. To use these new functions, turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then turn scan mode on by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar. Note that scan mode is on by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, and so on).

] New! Some of you might see a new referral card for a PC Game Pass subscription on the Settings home page. With it, you can invite friends and family to try a PC Game Pass for free. If you qualify, the card only appears when you sign in to your PC using your Microsoft account. [ File Explorer ] New! You can now snooze or turn off the “Start backup” reminder in the File Explorer address bar. This only applies if you are not already backing up your files and folder. To view this new option, right-click Start backup. Fixed: Improves performance when it loads folders that have a large number of media files. Fixed: When you enter a URL in the address bar, it might not go to the location. Fixed: The address bar overlaps files when you use the F11 full-screen mode. Fixed: The context menu opens slowly when you right-click cloud files. Thumbnails for cloud files display more consistently in search results.

] [ HTML Help Viewer ] New! This update adds text scaling support.

] [ GDI+ ] Fixed: After you use GDI+ to shrink an image, the colors of the image might be wrong.

And here are the changes that are rolling out to all Windows Insiders:

[ Daylight saving time (DST) ] This update supports (DST) changes in Paraguay.

] [Live captions] Fixed: If you disconnect an external monitor, the live captions window might not show.

You can find the official announcement post here.