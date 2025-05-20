Windows 11 vs 10 vs 8.1? Users overwhelmingly feel Microsoft's modern OS is worst for old PC

Microsoft likes to pat itself on the back from time to time, but let's be honest, there is nothing wrong with it. They say "love yourselves," and Microsoft does just that, just like any other company out there. Last month, Microsoft went on to explain how it relied on its own "design instinct" rather than "user feedback alone" to make the modern Windows as "special" as it is.

And more recently, a senior engineer talked about how even smaller elements on the Windows OS, like the clipboard, are designed to be high-performance. This post, coincidentally, was made just a few days after we reported on the user dissatisfaction regarding the performance of Windows 11 despite Microsoft actually boosting the performance.

Many users still feel Windows 11's performance optimization leaves a lot to be desired. Even if the performance differences may not reflect in benchmarks, people often claim they feel the new OS is sluggish.

A recent post on the r/Windows subreddit piqued my interest. The thread was about the fastest Windows OS on an older spinning drive like a hard disk drive (HDD), and perhaps a bit surprisingly, Windows 8.1 was overwhelmingly upvoted by most users as the last modern Windows OS that was still quick on a system still sporting an HDD.

The discussion was started by a user named PJs_Asphalt, and they wondered if there was anything better than Windows 8.1 for their 2008 Lenovo ThinkPad laptop that sports a Core 2 Duo (dual core), 8 GB RAM, and a Toshiba HDD. At the time of writing, the post has been upvoted by over 400 people, with most saying either Windows 8 or 8.1 is still the best thing for older, weaker systems.

It is certainly true that Windows 10 and especially Windows 11 are quite heavy on the I/O side, and there was even a rumor that Microsoft would make SSDs the minimum storage requirement for Windows 11.

This certainly becomes quite relevant given that Microsoft is constantly reminding users about the end of support for Windows 10 that is fast approaching, and thus, many systems like the one above won't be officially supported on Windows 11. So they could either stick to Windows 8/8.1 or 10 and be at risk, or move to Linux. If you're looking to do the latter, a Linux-backed project called "Endof10" may help.