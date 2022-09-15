Windows 11 WSA September 2022 update brings Chromium WebView 104, performance boost

Microsoft continues with its monthly Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) updates as it has released today the September update for WSA with version version 2208.40000.4.0. This month's release brings Chromium WebView version 104. Alongside that, Microsoft also notes several ares where the general performance should see improvements. Besides these, some crash-fixes as well as "app not responding" error fixes have also been baked in.
You can find the full set of changes below:
Reliability fixes for App Not Responding (ANR) errors
Improvements to input compatibility shims
Improvements to scrolling (smoothness) in apps
Usability Improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
Startup performance improvements
Fixed crashes when copying and pasting extremely large content
UX improvements for the game controls dialog
Improvements to networking
General graphics improvements
Improvements for gamepad when using multiple apps
Improved performance of uninstalling apps
Fixed video playback issue for apps
Updated to Chromium WebView 104
Linux kernel security updates
Like previous releases, the new WSA update is rolling out to Insiders in the U.S. and Japan. You can find the annoucement blog post here.
