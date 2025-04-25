Windows 11's flagship AI feature is now publicly available

Microsoft is finally ready to ship its flagship AI feature for Windows 11, plus a few more on top of it. Recall, Click to Do, and AI-powered Windows Search are now rolling out to users with supported Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft planned to launch Recall in mid-2024, but the company was quickly forced to halt the rollout due to a number of privacy concerns. Microsoft took the feature down, and after a few months of radio silence, started testing Recall in the insider program. Since then, Recall has received multiple security and feature improvements for a better user experience.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, Recall works like a time machine for everything you do on your PC. It works by taking snapshots of your apps, websites, and other content so that you can retrace your steps and find anything you need using your own words. Microsoft says that with Recall, it takes "up to 70% less time to reengage with your PowerPoint presentation." For example, instead of remembering the exact file name, you can just ask Recall to find that PowerPoint presentation about elephants, and it will get you right to it.

Microsoft understands that not everyone wants to allow Windows 11 to capture everything that is happening on the screen. For this reason, the company made Recall a strict opt-in experience that is turned off by default. It also uses clear language when asking if the user wants to enable Recall during the initial setup. More importantly, all the data that Recall captures is stored locally. It is also fully encrypted, isolated, and protected with Windows Hello.

In addition to Recall, Copilot+ PC users are getting Click to Do. This feature offers contextual shortcuts to relevant actions like page summarization, text rewriting, copying images or text, and more. You can invoke Click to Do by pressing the Win key and making a click, swiping from the right on a touchscreen-enabled computer, or using a dedicated button in various apps like Snipping Tool.

Finally, Copilot+ PCs now have improved Windows Search, which allows you to find files by simply describing what you are looking for. It can understand the contextual meaning of your request to bring you images, documents, or settings in Windows Search, File Explorer search, and the Settings app.

The new AI-powered experiences for Copilot+ PCs are rolling out as part of the April 2025 non-security preview update. It is an optional release, so if you want to get it, go to Settings > Windows Update, toggle the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option, and then check for available updates.

Note that while Click to Do image actions are available to all Copilot+ PCs, text actions are rolling out only to Snapdragon-powered devices. Also, Recall and Click to Do are not currently available to users in the European Economic Area. Microsoft says it is working on releasing those features in Europe later this year.