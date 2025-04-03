Windows App is now available on Android, replaces Remote Desktop

Microsoft continues to replace its Remote Desktop app on various platforms with the new Windows App. Android is the latest operating system to offer users the new Windows App with improved features and a redesigned UI. Microsoft announced the update in a blog post alongside the launch of the Windows 365 Link mini-PC, which is now available for $349.99.

Microsoft positions Windows App as a single access point to all of its virtualization services, such as Remote Desktop, Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. When compared to the old Remote Desktop app, the new program offers a redesigned user interface, improvements to the user experience, Chrome OS support (Android version), and more. Microsoft also added passkey support for better, more modern security and authentication.

Windows App is currently available on macOS, iOS, web, and Android. You can also download it on Windows, where it will soon replace the old Remote Desktop app from the Microsoft Store. The Remote Desktop app will be discontinued on May 27, 2025. Microsoft announced the end of the Remote Desktop app on Windows last month, and it plans to cut access to its virtualization services once support is over. However, built-in Remote Desktop Services will continue working as usual.

Microsoft says the new Windows App has already clocked over 425 million usage hours across all platforms. However, not everyone is a fan of the redesign, especially the new name, with many users saying "Windows App" is way too confusing, unlike the old Remote Desktop app.

You can download the Windows App for Android from the Google Play Store, the App Store on iOS and iPadOS devices, and the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11.