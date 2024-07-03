Windows package manager WingetUI gets a redesign alongside a new name

WingetUI has received a new update today. The utility was recently renamed to UniGetUI. Martí Climent, the WingetUI developer has explained that he felt the need to rename the app as it supports various package managers now and not just Winget. He also noticed that users would confuse WingetUI with Winget itself, where the latter is Microsoft's own official package manager for Windows while WingetUI was designed as a GUI to manage Winget.

Aside from the name change, the app's Package Engine has also undergone a redesign.

RAM usage has also been lowered. There are several other changes too. The full changelog is given below:

Changelog WingetUI is now UniGetUI. A new icon completes the rebranding

The Package Engine has undergone an entire redesign Package managers that support so fetch packages via APIs (WinGet uses COM, NuGet-Based use REST nuget APIs, etc.). This leads to important speed improvements The way in which icons are loaded has been renewed. Package managers that support so will provide the icons directly to the packages. Microsoft Store (winget: msstore) packages show their screenshots on the details page. System WinGet is now used by default. Bundled WinGet is no longer used to fetch or to install packages. WinGet Packages will not show ellipted anymore. Lifecycle of Packages, PackageDetails and InstallationOptions have been modified to not have duplicated instances of the same data in ram. Package data that has been already loaded will not be loaded again, and will be recycled from an older load instead. Widgets for UniGetUI will now load packages faster, and does not rely on the interface as much as it used to. When a package manager is missing a dependency, the user will be prompted to install it.

Important improvements across the entire interface The Software Pages have been rebuilt with ItemsView in favour of ListView . This decreases the amount of used RAM (70~100mb less aprox.) The Package Details page has been rebuilt with RichTextBlock . Content does not overflow and is overall better presented. Bold, italic and greyed out fonts are used to make the interface more understandable. Text and URLs can be copied. The Logs pages have been rebuilt, to provide more important information better. Different levels of logs have been introduced, easing the process of debugging and understanding issues. The Settings page has been reorganized into more coherent categories Improvements to ContentDialogs. Dialogs that do not prompt the user for a decision have a "Close" button at the top-right corner of the dialog.

The Package Engine has been internally decoupled from the Interface.

The System Tray has new, pixel-perfect icons.

The installer will ensure WinGet and Microsoft.WinGet.Client are present on the system.

The installer will allow the user to not install Chocolatey

Tons of bugfixes and improvements. What's Changed [Not priority] Fix random mistakes in README (mainly typos) by @tiagorangel2011 in #2011

Dotnet runtime bootstrapper by @marticliment in #1970

Show 'Update' Button in Tray Notification When Only One Update is Available by @CoolSpy3 in #2055

Update readme.md by @marticliment in #2057

Fix #1995: [BUG] Notification tray icon by @CoolSpy3 in #2072

Winget COM API compatibility by @marticliment in #2035

fix scoop-search autofix error by @ercJuL in #2086

Update installation step via Scoop by @Goooler in #2079

Adds additional description to package manager toggles by @turw41th in #2107

Fixed a bug in package search by @ArtyomZabroda in #2091

README mistakes by @skanda890 in #2126

Update Code of Conduct, Contributing Guidelines and Security.md by @skanda890 in #2127

Update bug-issue.yml and hard-crash.yml to Correct spelling mistakes by @skanda890 in #2130

Rebrand WingetUI to UniGetUI by @marticliment in #2032

Fix ParentContainsErrorRecordException if a Windows limited user resets Winget sources by @pomodori92 in #2150

Add Missing Line Break in CLI Parameters Section of README by @CoolSpy3 in #2175

Very basic start by @Atrejoe in #2176

Separate UniGetUI into modules by @marticliment in #2161

ICU message format for translations by @flatron4eg in #2045

Use Windows display language instead of regional format by @KimCM in #2285

Better Package Manager Loggers by @marticliment in #2292

Keyboard navigation by @marticliment in #2307

Update licenses, disclaimer on the about page by @marticliment in #2309

Package data lifecycle optimization by @marticliment in #2317

Decouple loading and "holding" packages from the UI - Creation of PackageLoaders by @marticliment in #2328

Replace ListView with ItemsView by @marticliment in #2335

Move message formatter in LanguageEngine, add locale for message formatter by @flatron4eg in #2326

Update SECURITY.md by @skanda890 in #2129

Update bug-issue.yml by @marticliment in #2341

This removes grammatical mistakes from the code. by @skanda890 in #2340

Update readme.md by @skanda890 in #2360

Update translations from Tolgee by @github-actions in #2363

Add translation string in the installer ("Install Chocolatey") by @mapi68 in #2369

Update icons and screenshots from the excel file by @github-actions in #2370

To download UniGetUI version 3.1.0, head over to this page on its official GitHub repo.