Windows package manager WingetUI gets a redesign alongside a new name

WingetUI has received a new update today. The utility was recently renamed to UniGetUI. Martí Climent, the WingetUI developer has explained that he felt the need to rename the app as it supports various package managers now and not just Winget. He also noticed that users would confuse WingetUI with Winget itself, where the latter is Microsoft's own official package manager for Windows while WingetUI was designed as a GUI to manage Winget.
Aside from the name change, the app's Package Engine has also undergone a redesign.
RAM usage has also been lowered. There are several other changes too. The full changelog is given below:
Changelog
- WingetUI is now UniGetUI. A new icon completes the rebranding
- The Package Engine has undergone an entire redesign
- Package managers that support so fetch packages via APIs (WinGet uses COM, NuGet-Based use REST nuget APIs, etc.). This leads to important speed improvements
- The way in which icons are loaded has been renewed. Package managers that support so will provide the icons directly to the packages.
- Microsoft Store (winget: msstore) packages show their screenshots on the details page.
- System WinGet is now used by default. Bundled WinGet is no longer used to fetch or to install packages.
- WinGet Packages will not show ellipted anymore.
- Lifecycle of Packages, PackageDetails and InstallationOptions have been modified to not have duplicated instances of the same data in ram. Package data that has been already loaded will not be loaded again, and will be recycled from an older load instead.
- Widgets for UniGetUI will now load packages faster, and does not rely on the interface as much as it used to.
- When a package manager is missing a dependency, the user will be prompted to install it.
- Important improvements across the entire interface
- The Software Pages have been rebuilt with
ItemsViewin favour of
ListView. This decreases the amount of used RAM (70~100mb less aprox.)
- The Package Details page has been rebuilt with
RichTextBlock. Content does not overflow and is overall better presented. Bold, italic and greyed out fonts are used to make the interface more understandable. Text and URLs can be copied.
- The Logs pages have been rebuilt, to provide more important information better. Different levels of logs have been introduced, easing the process of debugging and understanding issues.
- The Settings page has been reorganized into more coherent categories
- Improvements to ContentDialogs. Dialogs that do not prompt the user for a decision have a "Close" button at the top-right corner of the dialog.
- The Package Engine has been internally decoupled from the Interface.
- The System Tray has new, pixel-perfect icons.
- The installer will ensure WinGet and Microsoft.WinGet.Client are present on the system.
- The installer will allow the user to not install Chocolatey
- Tons of bugfixes and improvements.
What's Changed
- [Not priority] Fix random mistakes in README (mainly typos) by @tiagorangel2011 in #2011
- Dotnet runtime bootstrapper by @marticliment in #1970
- Show 'Update' Button in Tray Notification When Only One Update is Available by @CoolSpy3 in #2055
- Update readme.md by @marticliment in #2057
- Fix #1995: [BUG] Notification tray icon by @CoolSpy3 in #2072
- Winget COM API compatibility by @marticliment in #2035
- fix scoop-search autofix error by @ercJuL in #2086
- Update installation step via Scoop by @Goooler in #2079
- Adds additional description to package manager toggles by @turw41th in #2107
- Fixed a bug in package search by @ArtyomZabroda in #2091
- README mistakes by @skanda890 in #2126
- Update Code of Conduct, Contributing Guidelines and Security.md by @skanda890 in #2127
- Update bug-issue.yml and hard-crash.yml to Correct spelling mistakes by @skanda890 in #2130
- Rebrand WingetUI to UniGetUI by @marticliment in #2032
- Fix ParentContainsErrorRecordException if a Windows limited user resets Winget sources by @pomodori92 in #2150
- Add Missing Line Break in CLI Parameters Section of README by @CoolSpy3 in #2175
- Very basic start by @Atrejoe in #2176
- Separate UniGetUI into modules by @marticliment in #2161
- ICU message format for translations by @flatron4eg in #2045
- Use Windows display language instead of regional format by @KimCM in #2285
- Better Package Manager Loggers by @marticliment in #2292
- Keyboard navigation by @marticliment in #2307
- Update licenses, disclaimer on the about page by @marticliment in #2309
- Package data lifecycle optimization by @marticliment in #2317
- Decouple loading and "holding" packages from the UI - Creation of PackageLoaders by @marticliment in #2328
- Replace ListView with ItemsView by @marticliment in #2335
- Move message formatter in LanguageEngine, add locale for message formatter by @flatron4eg in #2326
- Update SECURITY.md by @skanda890 in #2129
- Update bug-issue.yml by @marticliment in #2341
- This removes grammatical mistakes from the code. by @skanda890 in #2340
- Update readme.md by @skanda890 in #2360
- Update translations from Tolgee by @github-actions in #2363
- Add translation string in the installer ("Install Chocolatey") by @mapi68 in #2369
- Update icons and screenshots from the excel file by @github-actions in #2370
To download UniGetUI version 3.1.0, head over to this page on its official GitHub repo.
1 Comment - Add comment