Windows Server build 26296 is out with Windows Admin Center improvements and more

Windows Server Insiders can download a new preview build under number 26296. Today's release brings the ability to install Windows Admin Center from the desktop, access the new Feedback Hub app for Windows Server, and more.

Here is the changelog for build 26296:

Windows Admin Center (WAC) Beginning with build 26252, Windows Server 2025 preview customers can download and install Windows Admin Center right from the Windows Server Desktop using the in-OS app that takes care of downloading and guides you through the installation process. Note: You must be running a desktop version of Windows Server 2025 Datacenter or Standard preview to access this feature. Windows Server Flighting is here! If you signed up for Server Flighting, you should receive this new build automatically later today. For more information, see Welcome to Windows Insider flighting on Windows Server - Microsoft Community Hub. The new Feedback Hub app is now available for Server Desktop users! The app should automatically update with the latest version, but if it does not, simply Check for updates in the app’s settings tab.

Known bugs in this build include the following:

Sysprep unable to generalize images. There is a known issue in build 26280.5000 that prevents images from being generalized via sysprep. The issue is understood and will be fixed in a future release.

Flighting: The label for this flight may incorrectly reference Windows 11. However, when selected, the package installed is the Windows Server update. Please ignore the label and proceed with installing your flight. This issue will be addressed in a future release.

WinPE - Powershell Scripts: Applying the WinPE-Powershell optional component does not properly install Powershell in WinPE. As a result, Powershell cmdlets will fail. Customers who are dependent on Powershell in WinPE should not use this build.

If you are validating upgrades from Windows Server 2019 or 2022, we do not recommend that you use this build as intermittent upgrade failures have been identified for this build.

This build has an issue where archiving eventlogs with "wevetutil al" command causes the Windows Event Log service to crash, and the archive operation to fail. The service must be restarted by executing "Start-Service EventLog" from an administrative command line prompt.

If you have Secure Launch/DRTM code path enabled, we do not recommend that you install this build.

You can find download links and activation keys in the announcement post on the official Tech Community forums.