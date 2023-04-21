Windows Server vNext build 25346 released to Windows Insiders

Microsoft has released a new build of the Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview. Today's build 25346 is now available to download as an ISO from the Windows Server Insider website along with a VHDX. It contains both the (Windows 11) Desktop Experience as well as a Server Core installation option for Datacenter and the Standard edition.

As per usual, there's no full changelog between builds to speak of but there is a dedicated blog post. The Windows Server Preview now aligns with the Windows Insider Canary channel, which might indicate we won't see a new Server version until next year when Windows 12 is expected to be released.

Branding has not yet been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in the preview. In addition, Microsoft is encouraging Insiders to give feedback in the Windows Server category and then the appropriate subcategory. The company asks to indicate the build number you are providing feedback on along with the title as shown in the example below:

[Server #####] Title of my feedback

Here is what Microsoft has revealed about the new build:

Known Issues This build has an issue where archiving eventlogs with "wevetutil al" command causes the Windows Event Log service to crash, and the archive operation to fail. The service must be restarted by executing "Start-Service EventLog" from an administrative command line prompt.

If you have Secure Launch/DRTM code path enabled, we do not recommend that you install this build. Available Downloads Downloads to certain countries may not be available. See Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia - Microsoft On the Issues Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel Preview in ISO format in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only.

in ISO format in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only. Windows Server Datacenter Azure Edition Preview in ISO and VHDX format, English only.

in ISO and VHDX format, English only. Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview Keys: Keys are valid for preview builds only Server Standard : MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH

: MFY9F-XBN2F-TYFMP-CCV49-RMYVH Datacenter : 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67

: 2KNJJ-33Y9H-2GXGX-KMQWH-G6H67 Azure Edition does not accept a key Symbols: available on the public symbol server – see Using the Microsoft Symbol Server. Expiration: This Windows Server Preview will expire September 15, 2023.

You can download the build here, and find the official announcement here.