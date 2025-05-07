Windsurf releases the first part of its Wave 8 update, more to come this week

Amid speculation that OpenAI has agreed to acquire Windsurf for $3 billion, the latter has released Windsurf Wave 8. Well actually, unlike previous waves, this one will have new features announced throughout the week. The day one announcement focused on teams and enterprise users.

Some highlights of the update are Windsurf Reviews which let you automate parts of the code review process and a refreshed knowledge base that can also read files from Google Docs.

The following features are what Windsurf is releasing first:

Windsurf Reviews: GitHub app that can review PRs and edit titles/descriptions given code review guidelines.

Knowledge: A refresh of our context awareness engine that can now also read from Google Docs.

Conversation Sharing: A simple way for team members to internally share Cascade conversations that worked for them

Teams Deploys: Securely deploy apps directly to an internal, admin controlled Netlify account

Updated Admin Analytics: A full refresh of our admin analytics portal for building a business case around Windsurf adoption

The Windsurf IDE is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you’ve not tried it you can get it from the website’s download page. Meanwhile, if you already have it installed, press the profile icon drop down and then click Check for Updates.

For those not familiar with Windsurf, it’s an IDE for developers writing code. It has multiple pricing plans, including a free plan. It’s an AI-native IDE and can help you write code, rather than having to consult Google if you get stuck.

The fact that these Wave updates are still arriving is a positive sign for the IDE's future but we will have to see what happens. If OpenAI decided to retire the free plan, it could be a big knock to people getting into vibe coding.