World of Warcraft players can get four extra bag slots by using Battle.net Authenticator

Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft players can earn four extra bag slots for each of their characters if they turn on the Battle.net Authenticator in their account. The company said that you’ll also be able to the Core Hound Pup in-game pet as an additional bonus.

To use the Battle.net Authenticator on your account, you’ll need to download the Battle.net mobile app for iOS or Android. If you need a detailed step-by-step guide to setting up the authenticator with your account, Blizzard has a support article to help.

Previously, users could use the dedicated Battle.net Authenticator app to add two-factor authentication to their accounts. Blizzard is going to be removing this app as it has integrated the functionality directly into the Battle.net mobile app.

If you previously used the standalone authenticator app, you can migrate over to the Battle.net mobile app now using the support article mentioned earlier.

One of the other benefits of the Battle.net mobile app is Phone Notifications. These let you perform certain actions from your mobile phone and can be made to provide you with account activity notifications.

Some of the things that Battle.net Phone Notifications can do for you include:

Unlocking your Blizzard account.

Remove a lost Authenticator.

Recover your account name.

Reset your password.

You’ll also be notified of account activity such as password changes and security feature additions or removals. This will help you learn quickly if your account has been compromised by a bad actor.

With cyber-attacks always on the increase, it’s important to secure your online accounts. By rewarding users for turning on two-factor authentication, it means that Blizzard should have less cleaning up to do if it ever experiences a large-scale breach in the future.

Are you going to take Blizzard up on this offer? Let us know in the comments.