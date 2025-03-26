Xbox Beta testers gain storage tools, Delta ring loses social features

On Tuesday, Xbox Insiders on the Beta and Delta rings received updates that include fairly significant changes. Users on the Beta ring have improved ways of cleaning up storage space on their console. Meanwhile, Delta ring insiders have been told that the Popular on Xbox area has been removed and the ability to reshare Activity Feed posts from other users is no longer available.

The release notes for the Beta ring update (2504.250320-2200) are detailed below:

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Xbox Insiders can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.

My Games & Apps - Free Up Space With today's update, we're introducing a new and improved way to free up some much-needed storage space when you're running low. Rather than simply displaying leftover add-ons and shrinkable games, we will now also include recommendations like removing duplicate copies or games you no longer have access to. Check it out by heading to My Games & Apps > Manage > Free up space.

Fixes Included Thanks to all the great feedback Xbox Insiders provide and the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented with this build: Capture & Share Fixed a missing icon next to the Share option in the context menu when sharing Captures from the Xbox network in the Captures app. Game Stats Fixed an issue where rank 2 and 3 were not scaled correctly when viewing the game stats leaderboard, causing the focus highlight to appear incorrectly as well. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview.



Meanwhile, the release notes for the Delta ring (2504.250320-2200) update are as follows:

Experience Changes

Please be aware this Xbox Update Preview includes the following experience or feature updates.

Friends & Community Updates The Popular on Xbox area has been removed, and the ability to re-share Activity Feed posts from other users is no longer available. You can still share your own posts and posts from official clubs.

Fixes Included

Thanks to all the great feedback Xbox Insiders provide and the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented with this build:

Accessibility Fixes to improve Narrator readout in the guide, particularly in Chats, party chat, and when searching or creating posts in Looking for Group. Apps Fixes to address an issue where launching the Game Pass app could result in an unexpected black screen. Capture & Share Fixed an issue where game clips and screenshots could not always be captured while cloud gaming. Games Fixed an issue where some disc-based games would unintentionally have a small update each time the disc was inserted. Installation Fixes to address an unexpected error that could occur when installing games on an Xbox One that have both an Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One version, indicating the game is not compatible unintentionally. TV & Display Options Fixed an issue where the console would not detect support for Dolby Vision for Gaming when connected to a display that has implemented the latest version of Dolby Vision. Stream Your Own Game on Xbox Consoles Fixes to address unintended behavior when launching games from Memories in the Animus Hub while playing Assassin's Creed Shadows with cloud gaming on Xbox consoles. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview.



These updates are available to anyone that has opted into getting Xbox Insider Beta and Delta ring updates. If you’re interested in getting these early releases, just register in the Xbox Insider Hub app and progress to these rings.

The Delta ring requires you to be an Xbox Insider for at least one month and to have reached Xbox Insider Level 2 or higher. The Beta ring is more difficult to get into as you need to have been an Insider for three months and you need an Xbox Insider Level 5 or higher.