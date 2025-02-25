Xbox Cloud Gaming now lets you make invite links for others to join from browsers or TVs

Microsoft is back with another update for its Xbox platforms, and the February highlights it just shared have a major addition to the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta experience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now invite others to join for cloud sessions using a new method that skips the standard Xbox friends list.

When playing a multiplayer game, cloud play users can now create an invite link to share via a message, group chat, or even social media. To make a link, use the "Anyone" tab that comes up when opening the Xbox invite menu. A link that can be easily copied will be available there.

Clicking the link will open a session to sign into a Microsoft account and join the invited player via the web browser or a supported TV. To join with a TV, the link can be clicked on a mobile device or web browser first. Then, the user can press the "Join on a different device" button to receive a short code that can be typed on a supported display. Of course, they must also have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to join in via the link.

Microsoft also listed a few things to keep in mind for those using this new invite feature:

All players must have an Xbox account, and some games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

All players must have an entitlement to the game in order to play.

The number of players who can join using the invite link depends on the number of players the game allows.

After creating a link, owners can revoke it at any time to prevent new players from joining.

The ability to remove existing players from the session depends on the game.

At the same time, Microsoft announced an update to the "stream your own game" functionality today by revealing what games have been recently added to the program and what's coming soon:

Recently Added﻿ Coming Soon Blasphemous 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Slime Rancher 2

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

The Talos Principle 2

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Atomic Heart

Cult of the Lamb

Hotline Miami

Killer Frequency

Neva

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Phanton Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Serious Sam Collection

Trepang2

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition

The February update for Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available, letting Game Pass Ultimate players use the new invite feature.