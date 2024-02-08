Xbox Games Pass Ultimate users in the US can now get 30 free days of Paramount+

In addition to accessing hundreds of Xbox and PC games, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service frequently offers some nice extra features for a limited time. One of them has now gone live, and just in time for two big TV events.

The Xbox Wire site has announced that US Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now sign up for a 30-day free trial for the Paramount+ streaming service. This comes just one day before the second season premiere of the Halo live-action TV series. It also comes just a few days before Super Bowl XVIII, the NFL championship game, which can also be streamed on the service. Indeed Microsoft just announced it will run a commercial during the game, focusing on its Copilot AI services.

The free 30-day trial will work if you get the cheaper Paramount+ monthly Essential plan or the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime plan. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will need to be a new user of Paramount+ to get the free trial, and of course, you can cancel the trial before it ends and pay nothing. Your credit card will be charged by the plan you picked if you don't cancel before the trial period ends.

The free trial is accessible from the Perks gallery on Xbox consoles. It's also available via the Xbox app for Windows and on the Xbox Game Pass Android and iOS apps. You have to claim the free trial by April 7, 2024, and redeem it by May 10, 2024.

By the way, there are quite a few other great TV shows and movies you can stream and watch on Paramount+ at the moment. It includes access to all seven Mission Impossible movies in 4K, along with all of the Star Trek live-action TV shows (and Lower Decks), and lots more.

