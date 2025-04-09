Xbox Games Showcase 2025 returns in June alongside Outer Worlds 2 deep dive

Microsoft has big plans for June again. While E3 might still be pretty dead, major gaming announcements will still be happening during the standard time frame from a multitude of publishers and developers. The Xbox Games Showcase will be one of them. The show is returning with new looks at what Microsoft's Xbox division has planned for the future and yet another Direct event.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025 is going live on June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time. It will be livestreamed across the official Xbox channels of YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and others, with streams of American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English audio descriptions also running alongside it.

"It all begins with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe," says the company.

Currently, games from first-party Xbox studios without a release date include Fable, Perfect Dark, Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3, and Clockwork Revolution, among others. The showcase may finally attach some release windows and dates to these highly anticipated projects. Looking at the latest leaks and rumors, some hardware reveals may also arrive at the event.

Microsoft is also continuing the tradition of having a deep dive for a single game at the end of the showcase. This time, it's Obsidian's next RPG that's receiving the spotlight: The Outer Worlds 2.

"The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights, straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG," says Microsoft. The title is slated to release sometime in 2025 as well.

The company added that the showcase and direct features will be digital only this year, without a theater experience. Don't forget that Summer Game Fest is returning this June too, slated to kick off with a 2-hour showcase of its own on June 6.