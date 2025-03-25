Xbox Insiders on Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings get new Game Hubs feature

Almost a year after Microsoft released Game Hubs for Xbox on PC, it has released updates for its Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings that introduce a new feature called Game Hubs. When you select a game from your recently played or installed games list, you will be taken to that game’s hub where you can find detailed information. To prioritize quick access, the Play button is the default focus.

When you open a game hub, you will see information such as:

Player stats

Achievements

Friends who are currently playing

Recent captures

Available add-ons

Events and more

The new Game Hubs feature is available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings. This update is delivered through build 2504.250320-2200, resulting in OS version XB_FLT_2504GE\26100.3996.250320-2200 after updating.

New Xbox Game Hubs coming to Xbox consoles soon pic.twitter.com/mmFl7TKKs7 — aRandomWiseGuy (@aRandomWiseGuy) March 24, 2025

If you are on this update and do not see Game Hubs, it may be because you were not selected for this initial testing phase. Microsoft has randomly selected a subset of users for this initial testing phase to identify potential issues. We could see a wider rollout after this initial period.

If you have been chosen and want to contribute feedback then use the Report a Problem and let Microsoft know what you want them to change. During this testing phase, you may also get a slightly different experience to others.

Aside from game hubs, this update brings several fixes too. Below is a list of those fixes:

Capture & Share Fixed a missing icon next to the Share option in the context menu when sharing Captures from the Xbox network in the Captures app. Game Stats Fixed an issue where rank 2 and 3 were not scaled correctly when viewing the game stats leaderboard, causing the focus highlight to appear incorrectly as well. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more, go to: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview



To access these early features, download the Xbox Insider Hub app, select ‘Join or Manage,’ and choose your desired preview ring. While the Alpha rings are invite-only, participation in the Omega, Delta, and Beta rings can increase your chances of receiving an invitation.