You can get well over $100 of content for free with this week's Epic Games Store giveaway

This week's release of free games for the Epic Games Store is going to be a bit different. One game is being released for free, but there's also a paid add-on pack for a free-to-play game that's also being given out for free as well this week. Both items will be available to download and keep from the Epic Games Store until 11 am Eastern time on June 29.

The free game that's available this week is The Hunter: Call of the Wild, an open-world hunting game from developer-publisher Expansive Worlds with single and multiplayer features. It normally costs $19.99. Here's what you can expect:

Plunge into an atmospheric open world, teeming with life: from the majestic true-to-life animals to the rustling of leaves above you as you stalk your prey. You can decide to hunt on your own or join up and hunt together with friends. Just remember, you are not just a visitor in this world, you are a living and breathing part of it. As you finally spot the majestic crown of your first red deer through the brush, the feeling is indescribable.

In addition, both new and current Epic Games Store players of the free-to-play Dungeons and Dragon-based game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms can get an add-on called Wulfgar's Legends of Renown Pack for the next week for free as well.

The game's developer-publisher Codename Entertainment says the content in the add-on pack is normally worth over $100. Here's what it contains:

The Epic Exclusive Wulfgar's Legends of Renown Pack includes each of the recently rebalanced Champions that are featured in Season 4: Legends of Mithral Hall: Unlocks for the following Champions: Regis (Seat 2), Artemis (Seat 3), Pwent (Seat 5), Catti-brie (Seat 7), and Wulfgar (Seat 10)

An Exclusive Skin: Mythic Jarlaxle

An Exclusive Familiar: Chopper the Axe Beak

Regis Chests: 16 Gold Regis Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

Artemis Chests: 16 Gold Artemis Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

Pwent Chests: 16 Gold Pwent Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

Catti-brie Chests: 16 Gold Catti-brie Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

Wulfgar Chests: 16 Gold Wulfgar Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

Two Week-Long Buff Potions: 1 Potion of the Gem Hunter, and 1 Potion of the Gold Hunter

You have to log into the main game via the Epic Games Store to download the free add-on pack.