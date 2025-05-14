You can now add dropdowns, pivot tables, and more by prompting Gemini in Google Sheets

You might recall that Google introduced Gemini in the side panel across services like Docs, Slides, and Gmail last year, enabling users to ask questions, generate summaries, and draft content directly within familiar interfaces. Then, in January this year, Gemini in Sheets gained the ability to generate charts and visualize data using natural language prompts.

Now, Google has added another layer of functionality. Gemini in Sheets can help you directly modify your spreadsheet data and layout. Instead of digging through menus to find specific formatting or data manipulation options, you can describe what you want the AI to do. The sorts of edits you can now prompt Gemini to perform include:

Create dropdowns: Easily add data validation dropdowns to your sheets. For example, ask Gemini to "create a dropdown for product categories in column B".

Apply conditional formatting: Highlight key data points with custom formatting rules. Try prompts like, "highlight sales above $1000 in green".

Generate pivot tables: Summarize and analyze large datasets with automatically generated pivot tables. Ask, "create a pivot table showing total sales by region".

Apply filters: Quickly narrow down your data view. For example, "filter the sheet to only show orders placed in April".

Sort data: Organize your data for better analysis. Use prompts like, "sort the sheet by revenue, highest to lowest".

Once you make a request, Gemini processes it and shows you a preview of the suggested changes in a card. You can then review the proposed edit before clicking the "Apply" button to make the changes to your sheet. There is also an undo option, and settings that let you adjust the edit before applying it.

Currently, Gemini operates on a single table range within a sheet for these editing actions. Regarding the update, Google noted some limitations, such as certain advanced conditional formatting options, multi-select dropdowns, or specific pivot table features not being supported right away.

The new update has started rolling out, beginning with Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. A full rollout is expected to be completed within the next few days. It is available to customers on select Google Workspace plans, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and those with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons. Google One AI Premium subscribers also have access.