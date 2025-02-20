You can now connect external drives larger than 16TB to your Xbox

Microsoft has released a new software update for its Xbox consoles. It is not the biggest-ever release, but it packs an important change, especially for game hoarders with big hard drives full of all sorts of titles. With version 10.0.26100.3362, which is now available for download, your Xbox can recognize external hard drives of massive capacities.

Until the latest update, Xbox supported external hard drives of up to 16TB. Now, it can recognize and read data from disks as large as 20TB (like Toshiba's N300 PRO 20TB Large-Sized Business NAS), 22TB, and even more. Just keep in mind that you will have to format the drive upon connecting to your Xbox, so get ready to move a lot of data if you already have a big drive full of stuff.

It is also worth noting that Xbox Series X and Series S can only run backward-compatible games from external USB-based drives (even if you use an SSD). Games that were made exclusively for the current-gen Xbox consoles only work when stored on internal storage or expansion cards, like one of Seagate's Xbox cards.

Besides large external hard drive support, the update does not include anything else. Here is what Microsoft said in the release notes:

OS version: 10.0.26100.3362 (xb_flt_2502ge.250212-2140) Support for larger external hard drives You can now connect hard drives of any size to your Xbox console. The hard drive will create partitions at a maximum of 16TB per partition. With this change to storage capacity on the console, you can leave all your games installed on the same device.

You can check your Xbox software version by heading to Profile & System > Settings > System > Console Info > OS version.

