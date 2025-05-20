You can now edit client-side encrypted Microsoft Word files with Google Docs

Google has brought the ability for users to view and edit client-side encrypted Microsoft Word files directly within Google Docs, a feature currently launching in beta. This means any modifications made to these secure .docx files will be saved back in their original Word format, which could be a godsend for organizations trying to juggle both ecosystems while keeping their sensitive data under wraps with client-side encryption.

For now, Google Workspace admins who want in on this action will need to request access to the beta through this form. Once approved, the feature will be available immediately. Of course, since it is a beta, there are a few hoops and limitations. Google outlined some current caveats for this new functionality:

You can only view and edit .docx Word file types. Additional Word file types are not supported.

The maximum file size is 20MB.

As we continue to improve Office editing in encrypted Google Docs, you may encounter incompatibilities for certain features. Some features may not be displayed and may not be editable, but will be preserved in the document and viewable in Microsoft Office.

Other features may be lost or altered in the latest version of the file when it is edited in Google Docs. You will see a notification within the document if editing will cause any features to be lost.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Plus, and Frontline Plus customers whose admins have enabled client-side encryption.

Speaking of Word, we previously reported that Microsoft has been working on a fresh look for its Office icons and asked users to share their thoughts on the proposed visual changes. These new icons move away from the flatter style introduced in 2018 and lean toward a more detailed, 3D appearance. Now, a Reddit user (u/Thunder_Ruler0) has taken some of those early concept designs and put together an unofficial downloadable icon pack.