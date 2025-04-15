You can now generate AI videos in Google Gemini and Whisk

Google announced that you can generate AI-powered videos using the Gemini chatbot and the recently launched experimental tool Whisk. The new capability is powered by the search giant's latest video generation model, Veo 2, introduced last year.

Developed by Google DeepMind, Veo 2 already powers other video features, such as Dream Screen for YouTube Shorts. This feature allows users to create AI-generated clips to use as backgrounds for Short videos.

The latest Gemini update lets you convert text-based prompts into dynamic eight-second videos in 720p (16:9 aspect ratio), delivered as an MP4 file. To possibly prevent its GPUs from melting, Google will only allow you to generate a limited number of videos per month.

Google said in a blog post that the new feature is rolling out to Gemini Advanced users globally on web and mobile in all supported languages. You can generate videos using Gemini by clicking on the models drop-down menu and choosing Veo 2 from the list.

After that, you can describe the scene you want to create in a text prompt and command the chatbot to make a short video clip. By typing a more detailed description, you can have more control over how the video looks. Google offers an option to easily share the generated video to platforms like YouTube Shorts and TikTok.

Google is adding a new "Whisk Animate" video generation feature to the image-to-image generator Labs experiment it introduced last year. Available to Google One AI Premium subscribers, it lets you transform your images into eight-second video clips using Veo 2.

The search giant said all the videos generated using Veo 2 are marked with SynthID, a digital watermark embedded in each frame to tell a video is AI-generated.

While the generative AI party started with text-based chatbots, later updates focus more on their video generation capabilities. Google recently teamed up with others and used its AI models to re-create a classic movie from 1939 for the colossal 160,000 square-foot LED screen fitted at the Las Vegas Sphere.