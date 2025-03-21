You can now open shared Office files without a Microsoft Account on iPhone and iPad 

Microsoft has announced that it’s now possible to open shared Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents on iPhone and iPad without the need for a Microsoft account. This capability was already available on the web, but now you can anonymously open these files on Microsoft’s apps.

While it’s now possible to open shared documents without an account on iPhone and iPad, you will still need an account if you want to make edits or leave comments. The Redmond giant said that it has made this move to make it effortless for users to share documents and get feedback from others.

If you want to share your documents with contacts with an iPhone or iPad, follow these instructions:

Open a Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file that you want to share.

Select Share > Link settings (the gear icon in the top-right corner), ensure that either the Anyone with the link can edit or Anyone with the link can view option is selected, and then select the Apply button.

To share the link with others, type their email address in the Share dialog box, and then click the Send button, or click the Copy link button and paste it in a message created using an app such as Microsoft Outlook or Microsoft Teams.

To open files without signing in, you must have Word, Excel, or PowerPoint installed (version 2.94 Build 25020422 or later). If you run into any issues, you can give feedback by selecting Settings > Send Feedback in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint for iPhone or iPad, and using #AnonAccess in your comments.