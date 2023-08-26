You could win two super cute Xbox Series S consoles with Party Animals artwork

Microsoft is once again holding a contest where one lucky person will get a custom Xbox game console and controller. In fact, in this giveaway, the winner will get two Xbox Series S consoles, both of which will have some very cute artwork.

The contest on Microsoft's X (formerly Twitter) page lets people enter by reposting the giveaway message with the #PartyAnimalsSweepstakes tag. The winner will get two Xbox Series S consoles with controllers with artwork based on the upcoming party game Party Animals. One console features a cute dog, and the other features a cute cat, for a double dose of cuteness.

The contest lasts until September 20, and is available anywhere the Xbox consoles are sold (with the exception of Russia). The contest is designed to promote the upcoming party game Party Animals, from developer Recreate Games.

Here's a quick description of what you can expect in the game:

Fight with or against your friends in Party Animals! Choose your character from a diverse cast of adorable animals as you battle it out across multiple game modes to be the last one left standing in the ultimate competitive brawler. Paw up, grab a plunger and get ready to party like an animal.

The game will support split-screen multiplayer for up to four gamers, along with online multiplayer support for as many as 20 players in some of its modes. You can learn more about the game by reading Microsoft's new Xbox Wire preview.

The game is available for pre-order now on the PC via Steam or on the Xbox Series S or X consoles. It will launch on September 20. You can get the standard edition for $19.99 or the Deluxe Edition for $29.99, which comes with some extra in-game content. In addition, Party Animals will be a Day One release on all Xbox Game Pass services.

