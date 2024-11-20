You may have to pay more for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

A lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, expected to launch early next year. It was recently reported that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ could feature 12GB of RAM, a bump from 8GB in previous models, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with 16GB RAM. Samsung is expected to use Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the board.

In a report last month, it was tipped that due to the increase in the cost of the chipset, Samsung may increase the prices of its devices. Now, a new leak has emerged from China on Weibo (via GSMArena) suggesting that the news about the price hike, specifically for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, could indeed be on the horizon. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bill of materials (BoM) is at least $110 over the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It is also suggested that Samsung, like many OEMs, is interested in higher profits, and thus the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra could reach a new high in many regions across the globe. However, the price of the device in China is speculated to remain the same, largely due to increased competition from the Chinese players offering flagship devices at much lower prices.

Of course, this is just based on a rumor, and Samsung theoretically has two options: either to absorb the increase in the cost of the chipset and other components or simply increase the price of the device. The second option seems more likely, meaning interested buyers may have to pay a premium to purchase Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship next year.

However, it isn't like you won't be getting many upgrades over the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung is expected to introduce frame interpolation technology to allow Galaxy S25 Ultra to double the frame rate for games.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also tipped to feature rounded corners and minimized bezels. The cameras on the phone are also expected to witness an upgrade, and of course, you will have new colors to choose from. Satellite connectivity is also another feature expected to be available with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.