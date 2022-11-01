YouTube announces Primetime Channels for streaming service integration

YouTube has announced today that it is launching a new feature called Primetime Channels, which allows users to watch content from various streaming services who have partnered with them, directly within the app.

The current list of platforms that have been announced includes SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, and ViX+. Users can sign up, browse, and watch content while staying within YouTube while using this new feature, which begins rolling out in the US today.

Primetime Channels can be found within the Movies & TV hub in the YouTube app, and any services that you sign up to will be integrated into your account. Content from the services will be shown in search results, and viewing history will drive site-wide recommendations.

The current list of platforms that YouTube has partnered with for the launch of Primetime Channels stands at 34, with YouTube stating in its press release that it will "continue working with [their] partners to bring even more content options to Primetime Channels."

Following a recent move by YouTube to segregate different content types, this seems like YouTube is wanting to bring mainstream content to the forefront and become more of a streaming hub for users, when there are so many different platforms.