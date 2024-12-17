YouTube may soon let creators reply to your comments with their own voice

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature that will allow creators to reply to comments using their voice. This would make interactions more personal and engaging. YouTube announced this new experimental feature in the official community thread. The feature is currently under test with a select group of YouTube creators in the USA and is exclusive to the YouTube iOS app. However, YouTube added that "all viewers and creators can engage with these comments."

For the creators participating in this test, responding with their voice is simple. When replying to a comment, YouTube creators need to tap on the new sound wave icon, record their voice message, and post it directly as a comment. The voice reply will be visible and accessible for both viewers and other creators to engage with, creating a more dynamic conversation.

The YouTube voice reply to comment feature is only available for creators on their own channels. YouTube is actively gathering feedback during the testing and will improve upon features to refine the experience and determine its potential for a broader rollout. Upon testing, folks over at The Verge were able to hear the voice reply from YouTuber ThioJoe. Notably, they heard the voice reply on their iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 6 phones. However, the option to hear the voice message on a web browser seems to be missing at the moment.

The platform hopes to create a meaningful relationship between creators and audiences, since voice messages add a personal touch, helping creators to connect with their fans on a deeper level. There is no clarity on when this feature will be extended over to Android. This development seems to be a part of YouTube's broader effort to enhance the creator's controls on the platform. Recently, YouTube also offered creators more control over how third-party AI companies can use their content for their AI training.

Source: YouTube