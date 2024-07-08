YouTube Music may soon let you enter a prompt to create a custom radio

It appears that Google is testing a new generative AI feature for YouTube Music. Using the new feature, YouTube Music users can enter a prompt and generate a custom radio. The feature has been spotted by a Reddit user, kater_pro, and seems to be available for a limited number of users.

It is expected that once the feature goes live for users, an "Ask for music any way you like" card will appear right in the Home feed. According to the screenshot shared by the user, the card appears in purple/pink and is similar to the currently present "Create a radio: Your music tuner" card, which has now gained a permanent place inside the Library tab > New FAB earlier this year.

When you tap on the "Ask for music any way you like" card, it opens a chat-based UI. There is a blank field at the bottom that lets you pick "Ask for music." This page launches as a full-page UI, with an "Experiment" badge on the top-right corner.

Users have the option to enter the prompt either by voice or by using their device's keyboard. The YouTube Music explains how "AI-generated responses are experimental. Quality and accuracy may vary. Please don’t enter confidential or personal information regarding yourself or others."

On top of the enter a prompt field, the screenshot shows a double-line carousel of suggested prompts, which includes Catchy pop choruses, Epic soundtracks, Upbeat pop anthems, and Moscow rock scene. There is also a "Surprise me!" prompt that would presumably generate a radio station automatically.

YouTube Music will then generate and show a radio station and use the existing playlist card to show the result. Notably, the prompt name is used as the station name, while the label reads "Created for you" and comes with a description.

As per the screenshot shared by the Reddit user, for "Queer Hip Hop Beats" YouTube Music generated "Rhymes and flows from the heart, a celebration of queer pride in hip hop's art." The first three songs are listed with buttons for play/pause, save to library, and an overflow menu.