YouTube on TVs reportedly showing ads even when pausing videos to more users

If you watch YouTube videos on a TV without a premium subscription, be prepared to be bombarded with ads, even when you pause a video. According to multiple user reports, YouTube on TVs has started showing ads in a new format during paused video on TV.

YouTube announced the "Pause ads" format in May last year and started testing it in select regions. Now, it seems like YouTube has started to roll out the "Pause ads" format to more users across the globe.

Users on Reddit and social media platform X have shared screenshots highlighting ads being displayed when a YouTube video is paused. As shown in the images, the video shrinks into a smaller window on the left, while the ad shows up on the right.

The ad column has a "Sponsored" label, featuring the brand's name and the logo on top, followed by the ad. You will also see a caption for the ad, a "Dismiss" button to close the ad, and an "i" button to know more about the ad. The ad automatically disappears when the video is resumed, or you can manually remove it by pressing the dismiss button.

image via Reddit

Currently, Dunkin Donuts appears to be the only advertiser that is popping up as "Pause ads" for now. This also suggests that it could be a limited rollout for the time being. YouTube has been adding multiple new features to the platform.

Back in June, Google was working on a new feature, basically a server-side injection of ads that will make ad-blockers useless, as the ads will be embedded inside the videos themselves.

It appears that the only way in the future to be able to skip ads would be to go for the premium subscription, the prices of which start at $13.99/monthly for Individuals and $22.99 for Family, in which you can add up to 5 members.