YouTube Playables now have multiplayer games for the first time

YouTube offers free games under its Playable platform, which was introduced as an experimental feature available in select countries in September 2023, and later made available for everyone across Android, iOS, and Web. Users in these countries can already access the extensive catalog of 100+ games that YouTube Playables has to offer. However, until now, YouTube Playables didn't offer any multiplayer games. That's about to change, as YouTube has announced that users will now be able to play multiplayer games on the platform.

Multiplayer games allow users to interact and compete with other players in real-time, adding a fresh dimension to the gaming experience. Initially, YouTube is only focusing on two popular games: Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3. During the testing phase, users will be able to enjoy multiplayer gaming through the desktop and mobile apps, ensuring accessibility to a broader audience. YouTube said in the release:

Testing new multiplayer games on YouTube Playables: We’re beginning to test a new multiplayer feature for a few select games on YouTube Playables. Multiplayer on Playables lets you play games in real-time with other users. We’re starting our tests with two games: Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3 on desktop and mobile devices. We're just getting started testing out new features for YouTube Playables with more to come in the future.

Ludo Club is an adaptation of the board game Ludo and is a perfect game for groups looking for casual fun. On the other hand, Magic Tile 3 is a fast-paced rhythm game, where users need to tap on tiles along with the music. The pace keeps increasing the longer you play, making it challenging. YouTube has hinted that more games will be added with the support for multiplayer features. You can access YouTube Playables directly by clicking here.