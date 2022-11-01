YouTube's Material You redesign is now rolling out to all users

YouTube has started rolling out its revamped website with a fresh look and feel. The rollout is part of YouTube's transition towards Material You design not only on its mobile apps, but also its website. Everything is more curvy now, from the thumbnails to even the search bar on the top.

YouTube has also introduced ambient mode on the web. The ambient mode works using dynamic color sampling, where it introduces a subtle effect so that the video player background matches the video itself. YouTube says they wanted to inspired by the light that a screencasts out in a dark room, and wanted to recreate the same.

YouTube has also formatted the video description as well as the buttons there. The subscribe button has also been changed from red to white, although YouTube says the new shape and color is way more accessible, and will make is really stand out.

Google has been slowly transitioning towards Material You design across all of its major apps. Last year, Google rolled out Material You to its Workspace apps as well.