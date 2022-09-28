Amazon announces third-gen Fire TV Cube and new Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon has announced its next-generation Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro. The Fire TV Cube is available for pre-order in the U.S. for $139.99 and the remote is also available for pre-order for $34.99. The new Fire TV Cube will begin shipping on October 25.

Discussing the two products, Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said:

“The all-new Fire TV Cube is a big step forward for Fire TV—it’s the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile streaming media player we’ve ever made. This Fire TV Cube’s powerful processing and Wi-Fi 6E support deliver an incredibly smooth streaming experience, and HDMI input means you can instantly extend the simplicity of Fire TV and hands-free Alexa control to your home entertainment system. With Alexa Voice Remote Pro, we’re making it easy to find a misplaced remote and get to the apps and content you love.”

The third-gen Fire TV Cube is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, making it 20% more powerful than older models. This added processing power will translate into a smoother experience for users with faster app launch speeds. New features available on this model include an HDMI input port, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Super Resolution Upscaling. Of course, it has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The new Alexa Voice Remote Pro, on the other hand, is a premium remote that’s designed never to get lost. If you misplace the remote, just ask Alexa to find the remote, and it’ll emit noise from its speaker, so you can easily find it. This cool feature will allow you to get on with watching TV instead of searching around the room for the remote.

In addition to the speaker, the remote comes with two programmable buttons that can be set up to dim the lights, check the weather, run an Alexa Routine, and more. The remote also includes motion-activated backlighting that knows to come on when you’re in a low-light environment. The remote is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. For a full compatibility list, check Amazon’s website.