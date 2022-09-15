Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and more reach Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft held an Xbox dedicated presentation at the Tokyo Game Show earlier today, reaffirming its dedication for developers and gamers in Asia as well as announcing another slate of games for its Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. The long-awaited Deathloop is one of these incoming games to the service, alongside Ni no Kuni Remastered, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and much more.

Bethesda and Arkane's Deathloop is releasing on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass on September 20, almost exactly a year after the title hit PlayStation (as a console exclusive) and PC. Game Pass subscribers can begin their pre-loads right now to prepare for the official release in a few days.

Here's what was at the show as Xbox and PC Game Pass arrivals, some of which were already headed for the programs:

Deathloop – September 20

– September 20 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Available Now

Available Now Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – Available Now

– Available Now Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – Available Now

– Available Now Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Available Now

– Available Now Guilty Gear –Strive– – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon Dyson Sphere Program – October 13

– October 13 Wo Long Fallen Dynasty – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon Persona 5 Royal – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon Persona 4 Golden – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon Persona 3 Portable – Coming Soon

Blizzard also had a surprise showing at the presentation with a new trailer for Overwatch 2, this time revealing the brand-new support hero Kiriko. The title is slated to launch October 4 as a free-to-play experience.

If you missed it, Microsoft also held an ID@Xbox showcase yesterday, and that had even more Xbox Game Pass announcements, all from indie developers:

Metal: Hellsinger (Funcom) – Available now

(Funcom) – Available now You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano) – Available now

(Happy Volcano) – Available now Walking Dead (Skybound Games) – Coming Soon

(Skybound Games) – Coming Soon Valheim (Coffee Stain Publishing) – Coming Soon

(Coffee Stain Publishing) – Coming Soon Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Graffiti Games) – Coming Soon

(Graffiti Games) – Coming Soon Rainbow Billy (Skybound Games) – Coming Soon

(Skybound Games) – Coming Soon Moonscars (Humble Games) – September 27, 2022

(Humble Games) – September 27, 2022 Homestead Arcana (Skybound Games) – Coming Soon

(Skybound Games) – Coming Soon Eville (Versus Evil) – Coming Soon

(Versus Evil) – Coming Soon Big Con (Skybound Games) – Coming Soon

(Skybound Games) – Coming Soon Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Gamera Games / GSQ Games) – Available Now

The coming Tuesday, September 20, the company should have even more games to announce that are arriving to its subscription services. Slime Rancher 2 and Grounded are already confirmed as coming as day-one drops in the latter half of the month.