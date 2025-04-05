SanDisk 2TB Extreme microSD card is now available at its lowest price

If your phone, tablet, laptop, camera, or gaming console is running out of space and you are ready for a really big storage upgrade, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card should be in your shortlist, as it is now available at a new all-time low price, saving you over $33 off the standard price.

The 2TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card is one of the fastest memory cards out there, capable of reading speeds up to 240MB/s and writing speeds of up to 140MB/s (you will need a microSD Express card if you need more than that). It is rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U2) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30), which means you can shoot high-resolution videos directly to the card without performance issues.

As for those wanting to expand storage on their phones and tablets for apps and games, the card offers the A2 rating, which ensures faster loading and performance with 4,000 input-output operations per second (IOPS) read and 2,000 (IOPS) write.

Each SanDisk 2TB microSD Extreme card comes with an SD adapter so that you can use the card in devices with larger-sized SD slots, such as cameras, laptops, card readers, and more.

SanDisk also says the card can withstand operations in rough conditions, thanks to temperature, humidity, water, shock, drop, magnet, X-ray, and wear-out protection. And if that is not enough, you also get a lifetime limited warranty.

