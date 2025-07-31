When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

After laying off 9,000 employees, Microsoft records $27.2 billion profit in latest quarter

Neowin · with 20 comments

Microsoft logo on a dark background with stacks of cash at the bottom

At the start of the month, Microsoft announced that it was laying off 9,000 employees across the organization in cuts that affected a significant number of departments. CEO Satya Nadella then told employees that this decision is weighing heavily on him but emphasized that this is the "enigma of success" as the company's headcount still remains the same while it inches closer to the $4 trillion market capitalization. In the wake of all this, the firm has now announced earnings for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year; basically FY25 Q4.

Overall, Microsoft reported a revenue of $76.4 billion in the latest quarter, which is a year-over-year increase of 18% compared to the $64.7 billion reported last time. Operating income grew by 23% to $34.3 billion and net income stood at $27.2 billion, which is also up by 24%. As such, the diluted earnings per share this time around was $3.65, which is also an increase of 24%.

As usual, the drivers behind this growth were primarily Microsoft 365 products and Azure, but other categories grew too. The Productivity and Business Processes revenue grew by 16% to $33.1 billion, fueled by boosts to Microsoft 365 commercial and consumer products, as well as LinkedIn and Dynamics 365. Intelligent Cloud revenue stood strong at $29.9 billion, with Azure recording an increase of 27%. Finally, the More Personal Computing category saw Windows OEM and devices revenue increase by 3%, Xbox services jump by 13%, and Search and news advertising grow by 21%, combining to result in $13.5 billion in revenue, which reflects a respectable growth of 9%

CEO Satya Nadella attributed the company's financial growth to cloud and AI services too, noting that:

Cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector. We’re innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era, and this year, Azure surpassed $75 billion in revenue, up 34 percent, driven by growth across all workloads.

All of this translates to a very strong fiscal year 2025 (FY25), where Microsoft recorded a revenue of $281.7 billion (+9% compared to FY24) throughout the year. Operating income was $128.5 billion (+17%), net income was a massive $101.8 billion (+16%), and diluted earnings per share stood at $13.64 (+16%).

Report a problem with article
The Microsoft logo
Next Article

Microsoft's new AI voice model could be a deepfake game changer

The updated Microsoft authentication experience with dark mode
Previous Article

The Microsoft sign-in experience is getting dark mode and a new look

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

20 Comments - Add comment