Apple launches new Apple Health Study around iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods

Apple has announced a new Apple Health Study focusing on how technology products such as iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch can advance and improve your physical and mental health and overall well-being.

The study, being conducted in partnership with the Harvard Medical School-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will also explore connections across different areas of health and try to figure out links between them. For instance, it can analyze data to find how someone's mental health can affect their heart rate or how sleep can influence exercise.

The study will cover numerous diseases and health areas, including activity, aging, cardiovascular health, circulatory health, cognition, hearing, menstrual health, mental health, metabolic health, mobility, neurologic health, respiratory health, sleep, and more.

Apple has been building its ecosystem of health-related features for several years now. Apple Watch allows users to measure their heart rate and other vitals in real-time. More recently, AirPods Pro 2 were updated with hearing aid features designed to assist users with mild to moderate hearing loss. iOS 18 was released with the Vehicle Motion Cues feature that tries to reduce motion sickness in a moving car.

The Cupertino giant noted that studies are often limited by the lack of enough participants or the amount of data that can be captured. However, that's not an issue in Apple's case, given the massive number of iPhones in users' hands. Previous Apple Health studies have had over 350,000 participants combined in the US.

You can participate in the Apple Health Study in the US if you meet the age requirements. You can sign up for it through the Research app on your iPhone running iOS 16 or later. Apple said in a blog post that "participation is voluntary, and participants choose which data types they’d like to share with researchers, and are able to stop sharing at any time."

The company added that it doesn't have "access to identifying information, such as contact information that participants provide through the Research app. Participants can withdraw from any study at any time, ending future data collection."

It goes without saying that the outcomes of such studies influence future tools and features like the Vitals app on Apple Watch or the Walking Steadiness feature on iPhone. Last year, Apple shared its findings around tinnitus research as part of its Apple Hearing Study.