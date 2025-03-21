Calibre 8.0.1 released with multiple bug fixes, improved Kobo support and more

Calibre is a nifty, free, open-source e-book management tool that lets you organize, convert, and read e-books across a ton of formats. You can tweak metadata, edit books, and sync your collection with various e-readers.

Plus, it's got this feature where you can pull in news from the web and turn it into e-books for later reading. Even though the design feels a bit old-school, Calibre's functionality makes up for it, making it a favorite among e-book enthusiasts.

The tool just got its version 8.0.1 update, a little over a month after version 7.26.0 dropped. It brings improvements like support for new firmware on Tolino devices and the ability to view, edit, and convert EPUB books to KEPUB. This update also fixes an issue where systems with the KoboTouchExtended plugin installed and the KoboTouch driver disabled failed to start.

Calibre offers a collection of built-in news sources, which you can schedule for automatic downloads. Version 8.0.1 brings improvements to the following news sources:

Linux Weekly News

Spectator

Economist

Granta

Hindu

1843

Barrons

Frontline

Zaobao

Strange Horizons

Remember, if your preferred news source is not listed, you can add custom sources by providing their RSS feed URLs.

Here's the full changelog:

New features Much improved Kobo support - calibre can now natively edit, view and convert KEPUB format files used by the Kobo. It also automatically converts EPUB to KEPUB when sending books to Kobo devices (can be configured by right clicking the kobo icon in calibre).

Connect to folder: Allow connecting a specific device - calibre can now connect to a folder and treat it as though it is a USBMS based device. This is useful particularly on Chromebooks where USB devices appear as folders rather than actual devices.

When completing names for fields that contain hierarchical data in prefix mode match prefixes after every period. Closes tickets: 2099780

ToC editor: Allow moving of multiple selected items in the Table of Contents

macOS: The calibre application icons in the dock are now displayed in a white frame to follow Apple's current recommended icon style

Kobo driver: Add support for new firmware on Tolino devices

Book details: Add option in to suppress author search links Bug fixes Fix a regression that broke tabbing to edit cells in the book list when some columns have been hidden or re-ordered

Catalog generation: Allow using templates that access the database for notes

Fix a bug when renaming authors to a name with commas in it

Full text search: Also index text in ZIP and RAR archives as these can be viewed by the calibre viewer. Closes tickets: 2100891

E-book viewer: Fix Table of Contents current entry tracking not working for some books. Closes tickets: 2099678

When reading metadata from HTML also recognize name="subject" meta tags as calibre tags

E-book viewer: Fix viewer not closing on the interrupt signal. Closes tickets: 2099777

Edit book: Download external resources: Fix incorrect filename if the server returns a generic Content-Type header. Closes tickets: 2099754

Metadata download: Publisher/series transform rules: Fix values with commas in them not working. Closes tickets: 2098620

Version 8.0.1 fixes a failure to start on systems where the user had previously installed the KoboTouchExtended plugin and disabled the builtin KoboTouch driver

You can download Calibre 8.0.1 on Desktop for Windows (MSI | Portable), macOS, and Linux.