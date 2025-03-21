GOG's Preservation Program gains 27 more classic games including FEAR and Silent Hill 4

It was November of last year when the DRM-free PC games store GOG announced the official Preservation Program to maintain classic games via its own resources. The CD Projekt-owned store began the initiative with a 100-strong list of classics from a variety of publishers and developers. Since then, more games have been slowly arriving in this program, and the newly announced wave includes 27 more titles.

Below are the newly added games and bundles to the GOG Preservation Program, which are also deeply discounted as part of the store's new spring sale:

Silent Hill 4: The Room

F.E.A.R. Platinum

Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption

Tomb Raider: Underworld, Anniversary, and Legend

Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3

Ultima 1+2+3

Ultima 4+5+6

Ultima 8 Gold Edition

Wing Commander 1+2

Deus Ex GOTY Edition

Jagged Alliance 2

Fallout 2

Privateer 2: The Darkening

Port Royale 3 Gold

Alien Breed + Tower Assault

Cannon Fodder

Cannon Fodder 2

From the new bunch, Silent Hill 4: The Room's addition to the program not only touts the standard improvements suite from GOG but also missing hauntings that were only available on PS2 before.

"The GOG Preservation Program is our commitment to preserving gaming history. Through the Program, players can trust that their games will always be up to date and ready to run on current and future PC setups," adds GOG, describing its mission with this program. "Whether it’s manuals, DLCs, or missing features, we’re offering the most complete version possible, backed by GOG’s tech support and offline installers, so you can safeguard these classics for years to come."

Store pages of games with the "Good Old Game" Preservation Program badge have a specific section that details all the work the company has put into stabilizing the experience for modern machines.