Fedora 37 beta arrives with a beta version of GNOME 43

The Fedora Project has announced the Fedora 37 beta for Fedora Workstation, Server, IoT, Spins, and Labs. Interestingly, the Workstation edition ships with a beta version of GNOME 43, this is expected to see a final release in a couple of weeks.

With GNOME 43, users will get a device security panel in Settings, which will let you see security information about hardware and firmware on their system. In addition, more of the core GNOME apps have been updated to use the latest GTK toolkit for better performance and improved appearance.

Another notable aspect of Fedora 37 is that the Raspberry Pi 4 is now supported officially with accelerated graphics. Unfortunately, ARMv7 hardware loses support in this release. The team said that the Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud Base releases are being upgraded in status to Editions. This means they are flagship products designed for specific use cases.

For all the programmers out there, Fedora 37 comes with Python 3.11, Perl 5.36, Golang 1.19, and more. This beta represents something very close to what will arrive in the final release of Fedora 37. With that said, there could be bugs lurking, so be sure to only use the beta on test machines and report any bugs you do find, so they can be fixed in time for the final release which is planned for the end of October.