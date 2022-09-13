Meta announces a Community Chats feature for Facebook

Meta, today, has announced its Community Chats feature on Facebook that will lets users make audio and video calls with members of the community channel. The test feature integrates chats on Messenger with Facebook groups and will be launched on Messenger soon.

With Community Chats, people can create Facebook groups where they can interact with other users and discuss topics of their interest. It is similar to Discord channels or Twitter Spaces, where individuals can join group chats, add others, or text or call them. The capability comes with the role of Admins who can create chats, supervise them, broadcast view-only chats, or create audio channels to let users commentate on a particular topic or event.

Moreover, Facebook mentioned that group members can turn their videos on when they join audio channels and that only these members have access to Community Chats. To provide Admins with greater control and help manage their channels, Facebook stated that it has added moderation capabilities:

“Moderation capabilities like blocking, muting or suspending group members, and removing members or messages, as well as Admin Assist, which allows admins to set custom criteria that will automatically suspend users, remove reported messages, and stop messages from ineligible authors or containing violating content from being sent.”

Other controls include users being able to leave chats, report messages to admins or Meta, or block users. Facebook will roll out the feature in the coming weeks globally to more Facebook groups. You may know more about it on Meta's official website here.